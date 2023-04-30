PhotoFest: Wyoming Track Classic

Needless to say, there was a tremendous collection of athletes at the Wyoming Track Classic on Friday in Casper and a few meet records fell in the process. Sheridan's Addie Pendergast won the 400 in 55.24 which was a meet record, Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell ran 4.59.68 in the 1600 for another meet record and Gage Gose of Lander ran 48.27 in the 400 to put his name in the record books. It's also worth noting that Worland's Zenia Tapia broke the school record in the 3200 meters that was previously held by one of the greatest prep track athletes in Wyoming history, Francie Faure who set that mark in the mid-1980s. Here's a rundown of the results from the Track Classic and there more than a few sharp performances.

Girls:

100 Meters:    Desirae Iacovetto-Wheatland                    12.49

200 Meters:    Brooklyn Asmus-Torrington                        25.48

400 Meters:    Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                       54.25

800 Meters:    Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central             2.14.79

1600 Meters:  Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central             4.59.68

3200 Meters:  Zena Tapia-Worland                                   11.22.54

100 Hurdles:  Eva Nitschke-Rawlins                                  14.81

300 Hurdles:  Eva Nitschke-Rawlins                                  44.70

High Jump:    Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central                5-5

Long Jump:    Maddy Bullard-Kelly Walsh                            18-4

Triple Jump:   Karson Tempel-Cheyenne Central                 36-11

Pole Vault:     Abigail Milby-Kelly Walsh                                11-0

Discus:          Laura Phillips-Cody                                         128-6

Shot-Put:       Teagan Becker-Kelly Walsh                             42-2.75

Boys:

100 Meters:    Luke Talich-Cody                                            10.95

200 Meters:   Brendan Flock-Torrington                                21.95

400 Meters    Gage Gose-Lander                                         48.27

800 Meters:   Jackson Dutcher-Natrona                               1.57.28

1600 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona                               4.22.60

3200 Meters: Owen Burnett-Kemererer                                9.26.54

110 Hurdles:  Gage Gose-Lander                                         14.46

300 Hurdles:  Christopher Wilson-Green River                     39.39

High Jump:    Robbie Porter-Cody                                         6-4

Long Jump:   Luke Talich-Cody                                             22-11.75

Triple Jump:  Landon Walker-Kelly Walsh                            45-4

Discus:          Haydn Fleming-Cheyenne Central                 159-9

Shot-Put:       Auggie Lain-Cheyenne Central                      52-1.75

Be sure and check out our video of the proceedings in Casper as well as a big collection of pics from Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

Wyoming Track Classic-2023

Wyoming Track Classic-2023
Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher
