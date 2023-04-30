PhotoFest: Wyoming Track Classic

Needless to say, there was a tremendous collection of athletes at the Wyoming Track Classic on Friday in Casper and a few meet records fell in the process. Sheridan's Addie Pendergast won the 400 in 55.24 which was a meet record, Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell ran 4.59.68 in the 1600 for another meet record and Gage Gose of Lander ran 48.27 in the 400 to put his name in the record books. It's also worth noting that Worland's Zenia Tapia broke the school record in the 3200 meters that was previously held by one of the greatest prep track athletes in Wyoming history, Francie Faure who set that mark in the mid-1980s. Here's a rundown of the results from the Track Classic and there more than a few sharp performances.

Girls:

100 Meters: Desirae Iacovetto-Wheatland 12.49

200 Meters: Brooklyn Asmus-Torrington 25.48

400 Meters: Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 54.25

800 Meters: Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 2.14.79

1600 Meters: Sydney Morrell-Cheyenne Central 4.59.68

3200 Meters: Zena Tapia-Worland 11.22.54

100 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 14.81

300 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 44.70

High Jump: Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central 5-5

Long Jump: Maddy Bullard-Kelly Walsh 18-4

Triple Jump: Karson Tempel-Cheyenne Central 36-11

Pole Vault: Abigail Milby-Kelly Walsh 11-0

Discus: Laura Phillips-Cody 128-6

Shot-Put: Teagan Becker-Kelly Walsh 42-2.75

Boys:

100 Meters: Luke Talich-Cody 10.95

200 Meters: Brendan Flock-Torrington 21.95

400 Meters Gage Gose-Lander 48.27

800 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 1.57.28

1600 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 4.22.60

3200 Meters: Owen Burnett-Kemererer 9.26.54

110 Hurdles: Gage Gose-Lander 14.46

300 Hurdles: Christopher Wilson-Green River 39.39

High Jump: Robbie Porter-Cody 6-4

Long Jump: Luke Talich-Cody 22-11.75

Triple Jump: Landon Walker-Kelly Walsh 45-4

Discus: Haydn Fleming-Cheyenne Central 159-9

Shot-Put: Auggie Lain-Cheyenne Central 52-1.75

Be sure and check out our video of the proceedings in Casper as well as a big collection of pics from Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

