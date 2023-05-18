Wyoming State Track and Field Meet Begins in Casper

The State Track and Field got started on Thursday afternoon in Casper on a calm day with a little bit of rain.

In the girls' 3200-meter races, Bryli Groll of Cokeville set the 1A record in 11.50.81. Emma York of Big Piney won the 2A 3200, Madison Antonino of Pinedale was the 3A winner and Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell won the 4A 2 mile.

On the boys' side, Owen Burnett of Kemmerer set the 2A record in the 3200 in 9.26.38. He was just 5 seconds off the overall record. Star Valley's Wetzel took the 4A 3200 with Trajn Swalstad of Worland winning the 3A title and Drake Plowman of Cokeville prevailing in 1A.

In the 1600 sprint medley, the Rawlins girl set the all-class record in the event in 4.14.04. Sheridan won the 4A 1600 medley, Wright took the podium in 2A and Burlington set the 1A record in 1A in 4.33.15.

In the boys' 1600 sprint medley, Sheridan placed first in 4A and set a class record in the process in 3.32.08. Kemmerer set the 2A record in 3.37.26. Lovell took 1st in 3A, and Burlington took the tape in 1A.

in the 4A boys' field events, Luke Talich of Cody won the gold in the long jump at 21-11, in 3A boys', Braydon Bradshaw from Lyman threw 147-3 to win the discus, with Boyd Oliver of Lingle-Fort Laramie throwing 134-10 to win the 2A discus. Jackson Hanusa of Rocky Mountain won the 2A pole vault, clearing 13-6. in 1A boys, the long jump winner was Wyatt Merkley of Farson-Eden at 19-10-25.

In the girls' field events, Taliah Morris of Cheyenne East set the 4A record in the long jump with a leap of 19-8.5. She missed the overall state record by half an inch. Cheyenne Central's Brinkley Lewis prevailed in the 4A pole vault, clearing 11-6. Lily Nichols of Wheatland went 17-0 to take the 3A long jump, Alyssa Slade from Pine Bluffs cleared 5-4 to take the 2A high jump, Big Piney's Hannah Runyon threw 32-2 to win the 2A shot put with Shelby Ekwall of Southeast winning the 1A shot put at 40-5. Also in 1A girls, Addison Barnes of Cokeville cleared 5-3 to win the high jump.

In the prelims of the 110 hurdles, Gage Gose of Lander set a new 3A class record of 14.29 seconds.

We have some video of the 3200-meter races and some of the long jump competitions, plus a big collection of photos from day #1. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!