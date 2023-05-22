PhotoFest: State Track and Field-Thursday

PhotoFest: State Track and Field-Thursday

Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher

The State Track and Field meet kicked off on Thursday in Casper and a lot of hard work went in to just qualify for the big show. The 3200 meters was the main event on the track and there was a host of field events. It was a joyful day for some of the athletes and the agony of defeat for others.

We have a super-sized collection of pics from Thursday's session, compliments of Shannon Dutcher.  Look for someone you know!

Get our free mobile app
Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher
loading...

PhotoFest: State Track-Thursday

PhotoFest: State Track-Thursday

 

Filed Under: Arvada Clearmont Panthers, Big Horn Rams, Big Piney Punchers, Buffalo Bison, Burlington Huskies, Burns Broncs, Campbell County Camels, Cheyenne Central Indians, Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, Cheyenne South Bison, Cody Broncs, Cokeville Panthers, Douglas Bearcats, Dubois Rams, Encampment Tigers, Evanston Red Devils, Farson-Eden Pronghorns, Glenrock Herders, Green River Wolves, Greybull Buffs, Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings, H.E.M. Miners, Hulett Red Devils, Jackson Broncs, Kaycee Buckaroos, Kelly Walsh Trojans, Kemmerer Rangers, Lander Tigers, Laramie Plainsmen, Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers, Little Snake River Rattlers, Lovell Bulldogs, Lusk Tigers, Lyman Eagles, Midwest Oilers, Moorcroft Wolves, Mountain View Buffalos, Natrona County Mustangs, PIne Bluffs Hornets, Pinedale Wranglers, Powell Panthers, Rawlins Outlaws, Riverside Rebels, Riverton Wolverines, Rock Springs Tigers, Rocky Mountain Grizzlies, Saratoga Panthers, Sheridan Broncs, Shoshoni Wranglers, Southeast Cyclones, St. Stephens Eagles, Star Valley Braves, Sundance Bulldogs, Ten Sleep Pioneers, Thermopolis Bobcats, Thunder Basin Bolts, Tongue River Eagles, Torrington Blazers, track and field, Upton Bobcats, Wheatland Bulldogs, Wind River Cougars, Worland Warriors, Wright Panthers, Wyoming High School State Track Championships, Wyoming High School Track and Field, Wyoming Indian Chiefs, WyoPreps
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio