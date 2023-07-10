PhotoFest Encore: State Track Thursday

The summer is rolling along with some big events coming up later this like the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette and the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star Games in Casper.

In the meantime, we can look back at a few events in the spring season of prep athletics and the biggest was the State Track Meet in Casper. We have a ton of great photos from Nicole Williams to share with you and here are some images from the 1st day of the competition. Look for someone you know!

