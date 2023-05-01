PhotoFest! Kelly Walsh Invitational Track Meet

Kelly Walsh was the site of their 2nd track meet of the weekend as they held their annual Invitational at the Harry Geldein Stadium. Cheyenne Central took first in the team standings with 194 points, Natrona took 2nd with 152 and Laramie was 3rd with 94.5. On the ladies' side, Natrona was first with 218 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd 2nd with 132 and Central placed 3rd with 120.5. Here's a list of the individual winners in this meet.

Girls:

100 Meters: Ella Spear-Natrona 12.86

200 Meters: Madeline Thorne-Kelly Walsh 25.49

400 Meters: Cami Costello-Natrona 1.00.89

800 Meters: Averie Perriton-Cheyenne Central 2.25.09

1600 Meters: Ally Wheeler-Natrona 5.19.14

3200 Meters: Lauren Clark-Cheyenne Central 12.02.70

100 Hurdles: Presley Nacey-Rock Springs 16.85

300 Hurdles: Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central 45.25

4x100 Relay: Kelly Walsh 50.27

4x400 Relay: Kelly Walsh 4.16.79

4x800 Relay: Cheyenne Central 10.16.30

1600 Medley: Natrona 4.19.50

High Jump: Madyn Waring-Kelly Walsh 5-1

Long Jump: Mackenzie Bradach-Natrona 17-6.25

Triple Jump: Paige Ramage-Kelly Walsh 34-4.5

Pole Vault: Brinkley Lewis-Cheyenne Central 10-6

Discus: Brynn Sybrant-Natrona 118-6

Shot-Put: Teagan Becker-Kelly Walsh 39-5.75

Boys:

100 Meters: Luke Spencer-Natrona 11.33

200 Meters: Saben Carlsen-Rock Springs 22.83

400 Meters: Flynn Arnold-Laramie 50.65

800 Meters: Jonah Rigg-Cheyenne Central 2.02.15

1600 Meters: Tristan Enders-Natrona 4.27.08

3200 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 9.57.13

110 Hurdles: Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central 15.48

300 Hurdles: Christopher Wilson-Green River 39.62

4x100 Relay: Cheyenne Central 44.15

4x400 Relay: Cheyenne Central 3.30.61

4x800 Relay: Cheyenne Central 8.17.53

1600 Medley: Rock Springs 3.42.64

High Jump: Christopher Tomlinson-Natrona 6-0

Long Jump: Richard Prescott-Cheyenne Central 21-6.25

Triple Jump: Christopher Wilson-Green River 43-09

Pole Vault: Maddix Blazovich-Rock Springs 15-3

Discus: Hadyn Fleming-Cheyenne Central 149-2

Shot-Put: Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie 53-05

We also have an extensive collection of frames from the KW Invite compliments of star photographer Shannon Dutcher. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

