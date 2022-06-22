State Qualifiers Getting Ready for National HS Rodeo in Gillette

The High School National Finals Rodeo will be July 17 through the 23rd at the Camplex in Gillette and the event is billed as the largest outdoor rodeo in the world with over 1600 contestants. Wyoming traditionally has fared well at this huge rodeo and has a defending national champion in Haiden Thompson of Yoder in the goat tying. The top 4 finishers in each state qualified for nationals so here's the list of the Wyoming qualifiers and their season point total.

Bareback:

Roedy Farrell- Thermopolis 238.5, Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 227, Jaspur Brower-Big Piney 210, Grady Edwards-Gillette 122.5

Saddle Bronc:

Jase Longwell-Thermopolis 240.5, Jake Schlattmanm-Greybull 216, Norris Graves-Clearmont 151, Miles Ashurst-Lusk 88.5

Bullriding:

Brenson Bartlett-Cheyenne 201.5, Hayden Welsh-Gillette, Kyle Cheney-Powell 167, Jaspur Brower-Big Piney 133.

Tie-Down Roping:

Kolton Miller-Gillette 213.5, Coryjames Bomhoff-Cheyenne 196, Coy Thar-Rozet 186, Cord Herring-Yoder 170.5

Steer Wrestling:

Bohdi Coombs-Wellington 225.5, Karson Ewing-Douglas 199.5, Chance Sorenson-Arvada 191.5, Jace Mayfield-Midwest 190.5

Team Roping:

Cord Herring-Yoder 202, Jade Espenscheid-Big Piney 199, Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 176, Cam Johnson-Buffalo, 176

Boys Cutting:

Cody Boller-Weston 232, Keyton Hayden-Gillette 220.5, Joseph Hayden-Gillette 206 Broc Schwartzkoph-Douglas 181.5

Trap Shooting:

Kolton Miller-Gillette 78.5, Ryan Nunn-Lovell 64,5, Isaac Frandsen-Rock Springs, 63.5, Jessie Graves-Wheatland 62

Light Rifle:

Tipton Wilson-Jackson 73, Sharianne Brower-Big Piney, 73, Peityn Manor-Gillette 59, Jessie Graves-Wheatland 50.5

Reined Cow Horse:

Broc Schwartzkoph-Douglas 250, Cooper Justus-Parkman, 198.75, Sydnee Roady-Worland 172.8, Haiden Thompson Yoder- 162.5

Barrel Racing:

Ashlyn Goven-Rozet 164.5, Rayne Grant-Wheatland 163, Jordan Morman-Gillette 131, Sydney Oedekoven-Gillette 111.5

Goat Tying:

Haiden Thompson-Yoder 244, Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 224.5, Tavy Leno-Sheridan 208, Rayne Grant-Wheatland 157,

Breakaway Roping:

Tavy Leno-Sheridan 201, Haiden Thompson-Yoder 175, Hadley Furnival-Casper 163.5, Kaeley Hutchinson-Rozet 152.5

Pole Bending:

Rayne Grant-Wheatland 250, Ashlyn Goven-Rozet 230, Caitlin Moore-Wright 183.5, Talli Engel-Rozet 161

Girls Cutting:

Sara Montgomery-Wheatland 244,5, Adeline Norstegaard-Gillette 229, Teanna Jolovich-Gillette 210.5, Baliegh Lane-Huntley 190.5

At the conclusion of the season, here's the top 4 in the Wyoming all-around:

Girls:

Haiden Thompson-Yoder 884.75, Rayne Grant-Wheatland 825, Tavy Leno-Sheridan 543, Ashlyn Goven-Rozet 527.5

Boys:

Jase Longwell-Thermopolis 541.5, Broc Schwartzkoph-Douglas 433, Jace Mayfield-Midwest 430.5, Cord Herring-Yoder 372.5

Be sure and check out our video of some of the action from the Friday session of the Wyoming High School Finals and a collection of photos in our gallery as well. Enjoy!

