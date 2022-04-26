PhotoFest: Big Piney High School Rodeo

The Wyoming high school rodeo circuit paid a visit to Big Piney over the weekend for a two-day event. In the first session on Saturday for the girls, defending national champion Haiden Thompson of Yoder had the best time in the goat tying in 7.01. Jordan Morman of Gillette ran 16.576 to place first in the barrel racing and Sara Montgomery of Wheatland had the #1 time in the breakaway roping in 2.54. Rayne Grant from Wheatland led the pole bending in 19.674.

For the boys in Saturday's performance, Roedy Farrell of Thermpolis rang up 73 points in the bareback for the win. He also had a 71 in bullriding to finish 2nd behind Ashton Slaugh from Manila, Utah who posted a 72. In the saddle bronc, Greybull's Jake Schlattmann took top honors with a 66. In the timed events, Karson Ewing from Douglas led the steer wrestling with a time of 5.91 with Gillette's Kolton Miller leading the tie-down roping with a clocking of 8.92. In team roping, the top effort on Saturday was turned in by Keyton Hayden of Gillette and Austin Pixley of Sundance in 7.76.

In Sunday's session for the girls. Haiden Thompson made it 2 for 2 in the goat tying, going 6.61, Sara Montgomery also went 2 for 2 in the breakaway roping with a clocking of 2.66 Gillette's Sydney Oedekoven ran 16.481 for the top time in the barrel racing with Ashlyn Goven of Rozet winning the session in the pole bending in 20.28.

On the cowboy's side of things, Roedy Farrell was 2 for 2 in the bareback with a 72, Kyle Cheney of Powell recorded a 74 in the bullriding for first place and Jase Longwell of Thermopolis led the saddle bronc with a score of 62. In the steer wrestling, Bohdi Coombs of Wellington, Colorado had a 4.76 to lead that event with Conner Weese of Farson 2nd in 4.76. Coombs also paired with Aiden Ruby of Riverton to win the team roping in 7.07. In the tie-down roping, Cade Thar of Rozet had an 11.32 to lead the pack.

This week's high school rodeo will be in Newcastle and be sure and check out the extensive collection of photos of the Big Piney rodeo, courtesy of Joan Snyder-Mitchell. Enjoy!

