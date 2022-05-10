Rodeo Season Goes Through Gillette Over the Weekend

The spring rodeo season is moving right along with the state finals coming up in Douglas in early June. Last weekend's stop was in Gillette and on the cowgirl side, Rayne Grant of Wheatland won Saturday's session in 13.942 with Ashlyn Goven from Rozet winning Sunday's session in 14.040. In the goat tying, defending national champion Haiden Thompson of Yoder was the winner in session 1 in 6.75 with Tavy Leno of Sheridan winning the 2nd session in 6.73. Thompson also won Saturday's performance of the breakaway roping in 2.34 with Casper's Hadley Furnival winning on Sunday in 2.75. Finally, in pole pending, Caitlin Moore from Wight ran 20.075 to win on Saturday while Rozet's Ashlyn Goven won on Sunday in 20.162.

For the cowboys in the rough stock events, Roedy Farrell swept the bareback with a 76 on Saturday and a 74 on Sunday. In the saddle bronc, Roady Marsh from Minatare, Nebraska won Saturday's session with a 57 with Jake Schlattmann of Greybull posting a 64 on Sunday for the win. In bull riding, Hayden Welsh of Gillette won both days with a 76 on Saturday and a 72 on Sunday.

In the boy's timed events, Jace Mayfield from Midwest had a clocking of 13.210 to win the first session of the steer wrestling with Chance Sorenson of Arvada taking the 2nd session in 9.010. In the tie-down roping, Gillette's Kolton Miller had a 10.72 for 1st place on Saturday with Cord Herring of Yoder taking Sunday's performance in 10.310. Finally, in the team roping, the top pair on Saturday was Hanna Griemsman of Worland along with Talon Larson of Gillette in 8.68. On Sunday, the winning duo was Coy Thar from Rozet and Nicholas Albrecht of Sheridan in 6.46.

This week's high school rodeo will be in Casper on Friday and Saturday.

