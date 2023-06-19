Wyoming state champions crowned at the high school finals in Rock Springs include all-around cowboys who were neck and neck in the tie-down race throughout the year. Jace Mayfield from Midwest came close to taking all-around honors as well but he was very happy to end 2023 the state's top steer wrestler. Mayfield was battling with Cory Bomhoff from Cheyenne in the tie-down competition and Bomhoff held on to earn the title. They each finished well with Mayfield throwing his steer to the dirt in just over five seconds while Bomhoff roped and tied his calf in a hair under nine.

