Two National Champions From Wyoming at NHSFR

The National High School Finals rodeo concluded on Saturday in Gillette and not one but two contestants from Wyoming won national championships. On the ladies side, Rayne Grant of Wheatland was sensational as she won the short go in the pole bending with a time of 19.522 and also won the average in 59.522. Grant also was 3rd in the short go of the barrel racing and took 2nd in the average. Grant also was also 10th in the short go of the goat tying as she won the girl's all-around title.

Ashlyn Goven from Rozet also had a strong rodeo as she took 10th in the short go of the pole bending and 10th in the average, Goven placed 8th in the short go of the barrel racing and 10th in the aggregate. Goven by the way was 4th in the all-around. Kaeley Hutchinson from Rozet took 5th in the short round of the breakaway and 5th in the average. Raelee Caldwell from Gillette placed 5th in the short go of the goat tying and 4th in the average. Sheridan's Tavy Leno was 10th in the short go of that event and 5th in the average. The Wyoming girls team finished 2nd with 4338.33 points as Texas won the championship in 6600.

On the boys side, Saratoga's Tuker Carricato is the national champion in the bareback with 229 on 3. He placed 3rd in the first go, 1st in the 2nd go and 7th in the short go. So he was solid start to finish with some very good stock. Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis took 2nd in the short go and was 7th in the average with 214 on 3.

In bull riding, Hayden Welsh of Gillette won the 2nd go with an 87.5 and took 2nd in the average with 164.5 on 3. In the reined cow horse event, Broc Schwartzkoph from Douglas was 3rd in the short round, and the the average with 877.5. He also placed 7th in the all-around. Kolten Miller of Gillette was 14th in the average of the tie down roping and Karson Ewing of Douglas 30th in the average of the steer wrestling. Greybulls Jake Schlattmann had a nice rodeo as well as he took 8th in the short go of the saddle bronc and 7th in the average with 207 on 3. The Wyoming boys team has a lot to be proud of as they finished 2nd in the nation with 3743.33 with Utah 1st with 5565 points.

We do have some photos to share with you thanks to Dee Welsch from Saturday's sessions of the NHSFR at the Camplex. Enjoy!

