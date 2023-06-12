State Finals Rodeo Concludes in Rock Springs

Photo Courtesy: mark Delap

The State Finals in high school rodeo was held in Rock Springs last week and it was the big chance to qualify for the National High School Finals that will be in Gillette from July 16-23. The top 4 in each event will be competing at the Camplex so it's a great opportunity to rodeo with the best in the nation. So here's those top 4 coming out of the State Finals.

Bareback:

1.    Tuker Carricato-Saratoga                                                                     246.5

2.    Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis                                                                   230.5

3.    Chaz Dewey-Carlile                                                                              184

4.    Grady Edwards-Gillette                                                                         170

Bull Riding:

1.    Brenson Bartlett-Cheyenne                                                                   187

2.    Hayden Welsh-Gillette                                                                           177

3.    Ashton Slaugh-Manila                                                                            148

4.    Aiden Ruby-Riverton                                                                              131

Saddle Bronc:

1.    Roedy Marsh-Minatare                                                                           236

2.    Jake Schlattmann-Greybull                                                                    224

3.    Colby Smith-Burns                                                                                 166.5

4.    Ryan Nunn-Lovell                                                                                   138

Steer Wrestling:

1.    Jace Mayfield-Midwest                                                                            235.3

2.    Bohdi Coombs-Wellington                                                                       219.8

3.    Karson Ewing-Douglas                                                                            197.5

4.    Cannon Campbell-Shoshoni                                                                    162.5

Tie Down Roping;

1.    Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne                                                                          206.5

2.    Jace Mayfield-Midwest                                                                             194.5

3.    Keyton Hayden-Gillette                                                                             187

4.     Talon Larsen-Gillette                                                                                142.5

Team Roping:

1.    Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney                                                                     212

2.    Cam Johnson-Buffalo                                                                                209

3.    Kashton Reynolds-Rozet                                                                           190

4.    Talon Larson-Gillette                                                                                  190

Boys Cutting:

1.    Keyton Hayden-Gillette                                                                              247

2.    Cody Hayden-Gillette                                                                                 203

3.    Adam Belus-Buffalo                                                                                   165.5

4.    Ean McGuire-Wheatland                                                                            151

Barrel Racing:

1.    Abagail Olson-Sheridan                                                                             212

2.    Jordan Morman-Gillette                                                                             197.5

3.    Shayda Lesmesiter-Rozet                                                                          187

4.    Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                                                            175.5

Breakaway:

1.    Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                                                            217.3

2.    Kaeley Hutchison-Rozet                                                                             161.5

3.    Gracie Hardeman-Wilson                                                                            144.75

4.    Raelee Caldwell-Gillette                                                                              135

Goat Tying:

1.    Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                                                             241

2.    Raelee Caldwell-Gillette                                                                              229.5

3.    Teanna Jolovich-Gillette                                                                              193

4.    Kaitlyn Snyder-Gillette                                                                                 138.5

Pole Bending:

1.    Caitlin Moore-Wright                                                                                    230.5

2.    Shayda Lesmeister-Rozet                                                                            188

3.    Abagail Olson-Sheridan                                                                                158.5

4.    Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                                                               146

Girls Cutting:

1.    Adeline Norstegaard-Gillette                                                                          236

2.    Baliegh Lane-Torrington                                                                                 228.5

3.    Teanna Jolovich-Gillette                                                                                 193

4.    Kaityn Snyder-Gillette                                                                                     138.5

Reined Cow Horse:

1.     Justus Cooper-Parkman                                                                                233.3

2.     Sydnee Roady-Worland                                                                                 219

3.     Baliegh Lane-Torrington                                                                                 189.25

4.    Josie Waite-Morrill                                                                                           173.25

Light Rifle:

1.    Melanie Vigoren-Pavillion                                                                                64

2.    Rowdy Alameda-Saratoga                                                                              60.5

3.    Sharianne Brower-Big Piney                                                                           53

4.    Bricen Baktamarian-Cheyenne                                                                       43.5

