State Finals Rodeo Concludes in Rock Springs

The State Finals in high school rodeo was held in Rock Springs last week and it was the big chance to qualify for the National High School Finals that will be in Gillette from July 16-23. The top 4 in each event will be competing at the Camplex so it's a great opportunity to rodeo with the best in the nation. So here's those top 4 coming out of the State Finals.

Bareback:

1. Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 246.5

2. Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis 230.5

3. Chaz Dewey-Carlile 184

4. Grady Edwards-Gillette 170

Bull Riding:

1. Brenson Bartlett-Cheyenne 187

2. Hayden Welsh-Gillette 177

3. Ashton Slaugh-Manila 148

4. Aiden Ruby-Riverton 131

Saddle Bronc:

1. Roedy Marsh-Minatare 236

2. Jake Schlattmann-Greybull 224

3. Colby Smith-Burns 166.5

4. Ryan Nunn-Lovell 138

Steer Wrestling:

1. Jace Mayfield-Midwest 235.3

2. Bohdi Coombs-Wellington 219.8

3. Karson Ewing-Douglas 197.5

4. Cannon Campbell-Shoshoni 162.5

Tie Down Roping;

1. Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne 206.5

2. Jace Mayfield-Midwest 194.5

3. Keyton Hayden-Gillette 187

4. Talon Larsen-Gillette 142.5

Team Roping:

1. Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 212

2. Cam Johnson-Buffalo 209

3. Kashton Reynolds-Rozet 190

4. Talon Larson-Gillette 190

Boys Cutting:

1. Keyton Hayden-Gillette 247

2. Cody Hayden-Gillette 203

3. Adam Belus-Buffalo 165.5

4. Ean McGuire-Wheatland 151

Barrel Racing:

1. Abagail Olson-Sheridan 212

2. Jordan Morman-Gillette 197.5

3. Shayda Lesmesiter-Rozet 187

4. Hadley Thompson-Yoder 175.5

Breakaway:

1. Hadley Thompson-Yoder 217.3

2. Kaeley Hutchison-Rozet 161.5

3. Gracie Hardeman-Wilson 144.75

4. Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 135

Goat Tying:

1. Hadley Thompson-Yoder 241

2. Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 229.5

3. Teanna Jolovich-Gillette 193

4. Kaitlyn Snyder-Gillette 138.5

Pole Bending:

1. Caitlin Moore-Wright 230.5

2. Shayda Lesmeister-Rozet 188

3. Abagail Olson-Sheridan 158.5

4. Hadley Thompson-Yoder 146

Girls Cutting:

1. Adeline Norstegaard-Gillette 236

2. Baliegh Lane-Torrington 228.5

3. Teanna Jolovich-Gillette 193

4. Kaityn Snyder-Gillette 138.5

Reined Cow Horse:

1. Justus Cooper-Parkman 233.3

2. Sydnee Roady-Worland 219

3. Baliegh Lane-Torrington 189.25

4. Josie Waite-Morrill 173.25

Light Rifle:

1. Melanie Vigoren-Pavillion 64

2. Rowdy Alameda-Saratoga 60.5

3. Sharianne Brower-Big Piney 53

4. Bricen Baktamarian-Cheyenne 43.5

