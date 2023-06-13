Wyoming Natives Shining at College National Finals Rodeo

Gillette College's Lady Pronghorns are proving their 'small but mighty' mantra is a truism opening the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper with speed and accuracy. Freshman Haiden Thompson leads round two of breakaway roping with a 2.1-second run on Monday and the Yoder, WY native is #1 in the breakaway average at five seconds flat. The talented all-around cowgirl is near the top of a strong goat tying field netting her Monday slack draw in 5.9 seconds. Lady Pronghorn barrel racer Ellie Bard from Sheridan finished sixth in the CNFR's first round stopping the clock at 14.14 seconds early Monday in Ford Wyoming Center.

