Gillette College freshman Haiden Thompson won all-around cowgirl honors at her first national finals earning 180 points for breakaway roping and tying goats. She placed 6th in the goat tying and 10th in the breakaway at the College National Finals in Casper. A year ago, she won the National High School Championship in goat tying in Gillette so her success is no surprise. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association recognized Thompson in several other categories including 'Rookie of the Year" but after the championship round at the CNFR in Casper Saturday night the Yoder, WY native and Pronghorn coach Will LaDuke preferred to talk about the entire women's team that won the Central Rocky Mountain Region title for 2022-23 and finished eighth in the nation.

