Wright’s Caitlin Moore Wins State Title in Rodeo Pole Bending

Although this is college rodeo week at the CNFR in Casper it was all about high school rodeo kids last weekend in Rock Springs for their state finals. Caitlin Moore from Wright, WY won the pole bending title totaling 230.50 points capturing first place by more than 40 points. She placed 4th at the State Finals with a combined time of 66.023. Moore won all 3 performances in the Sheridan/Buffalo rodeo of the pole bending and will be making her 2nd consecutive appearance in the High School National Finals Rodeo which will be in Gillette next month. Last year, Moore placed 77th at Nationals out of 188 contestants. Back in 2021, she qualified for the National Junior High Finals in 4 events, pole bending, breakaway goat tying, and barrel racing. Her future is bright and we'll see what she does next month at the Camplex in Gillette.

