State Building Commission to take public comment on firearms in public areas of Capitol

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon will lead a special meeting of the Wyoming State Building Commission to hear public comment regarding reconsideration of the SBC rules prohibiting firearms within public areas of the Capitol and Capitol Extension. The special meeting of the SBC reflects the governor’s promise to take action on concealed carry rules for state executive branch facilities.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Capitol Extension Conference Center Auditorium, 122 W. 25th St. The meeting may be accessed virtually here.

“I look forward to a thoughtful conversation with the board, and to hear from the public as we examine how we may work towards eliminating gun-free zones where appropriate,” Governor Gordon said. “This is a continuation of my commitment to this process.”

Office spaces within the Capitol and Capitol Extension and other state facilities are excluded from reconsideration at this meeting and will be considered in later steps. No action will be taken by the SBC at this meeting. Those unable to attend may submit public comments via an online form beginning Aug. 12.

The public meeting reflects actions Governor Gordon said he would take in his veto letter of House Bill 125. The Governor further reinforced his commitment to incorporate substantial public comment in the crafting of these rules, along with the input of state agency directors and employees.

The SBC is composed of the state’s five elected officials: the governor, who chairs the commission; the secretary of state; the state auditor; the state treasurer; and the superintendent of public instruction. Draft rules, timelines and other materials presented to the board will be published on the State Construction Department’s website as they become available. The administrator for the department’s Construction Management Division serves as the secretary for the SBC.

Questions or comments regarding the special meeting of the SBC can be emailed to Cori Phelps at cori.phelps1@wyo.gov or Travis Hoff at travis.hoff@wyo.gov.

Mia the Walmart Dog Photos from her Facebook Page

2024 Best Looking Cruiser Contest Kolby Fedore, TSM Gallery Credit: American Association of Troopers