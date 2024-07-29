Special Olympics Wyoming Hosting Summer Sports Classic in Casper

Special Olympics Wyoming is hosting the Summer Sports Classic in Casper on August 2nd and 3rd.

The Unified Sports® Golf Tournament will be Friday, August 2nd starting at 8:30 am at the Casper Municipal Golf Course. Unified Sports® Golf is an opportunity for a Special Olympics Wyoming athlete to be partnered with an athlete without an intellectual disability and for the pair to compete together. The bowling competition begins that afternoon at El-Marko Lanes at 1:00 pm.

Competition resumes on Saturday, August 3rd at 9:30 am. Bocce and softball are held at the North Casper Softball Complex, and cycling is held at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, on the Cottonwood Shelter loop.

The Wyoming programs participating in this year’s tournaments include Riverton, Sublette County, Evanston, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Gillette Masters, Casper, Johnson County A-Team, Upton, Live Inspired, and Gilette Schools.

The community is also invited to support local Law Enforcement as they carry the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” in the Casper leg of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run®. Law enforcement personnel from local, county, state, and federal agencies throughout the state have been carrying the “Flame of Hope” in different ‘legs’ of the Wyoming LETR to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

The ‘Casper’ leg will begin on Saturday August 3rd at approximately 8:15 am, at the Casper PD (201 N David St). ending approximately at 9:00 am at the North Casper Softball Complex.

During the Torch Run, runners will be wearing LETR shirts while carrying the “Flame of Hope”.

Anyone interested in cheering on the torch runners is invited. Further, the organization could always use more volunteers to keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these events, please contact our office at 235-3062 or register online.

