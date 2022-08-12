Southern Baptists Say Denomination Faces DOJ Investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention say that several of their denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The SBC’s statement gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with sexual abuse.

The SBC, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., has been plagued by problems related to clergy sex abuse in recent years.

Earlier this year, an SBC task force released a blistering 288-page report from outside consultant, Guidepost Solutions.

The firm’s seven-month independent investigation found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.