Michigan Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Minor in Natrona County

A man who calls Flint, Michigan home appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court last week for an Initial Appearance before Judge Brian Christensen.

Donald Sullivan Sylvester, 41, heard three felony charges: sexual abuse of a minor in the first, second, and third degree.

The penalty for the first charge is up to 50 years in prison, 30 for the second charge, and 15 for the third.

The case was bound over to Natrona County District Court on Aug 10, meaning Sylvester will have an arraignment hearing in about one month where he is to plead guilty, not guilty, or no contest.

His current bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

We will update this story as more information about the allegations becomes available.

Wyoming State Archive Photo Collection