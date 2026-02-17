More than 22 million Americans over 50 now live alone. Nationally, about one in five adults 50 and older live by themselves. Among those 75 and older, nearly half do. More than half of solo agers say they have no one to discuss medical decisions with. Nearly 40 percent say they have no one to call if they are sick or confined to bed.

This is not simply a lifestyle trend. It is a structural shift.

And in Wyoming, it is accelerating.

Between 2022 and 2023, Wyoming’s 65-and-older population grew by 3.5 percent — the fastest rate in the nation — while the overall population grew by just 0.4 percent. Since 2020, the number of residents 65 and older has climbed more than 12 percent, reaching 115,668 people in 2024. Nearly one in five Wyoming residents is now over 65.

The state’s median age has risen to 39.9. In counties such as Hot Springs, nearly 30 percent of residents are 65 or older. Johnson, Platte and Niobrara counties are not far behind.

Matteo Vistocco, Unsplash Matteo Vistocco, Unsplash loading...

The causes are familiar: Baby Boomers aging in place, younger residents leaving, and birth rates declining. The consequences are less discussed.

Wyoming already faces workforce shortages, particularly in healthcare and long-term care. At the same time, senior housing nationwide is approaching 90 percent occupancy. Demand for services is rising just as the supply of workers and caregivers tightens.

Living alone does not automatically mean lonely. Many older adults value independence. But living alone without a plan can mean vulnerability.

More than half of solo agers nationwide report they have no one designated to help make medical decisions. Without legal authority in place, decisions can fall to distant relatives — or courts.

In rural states like Wyoming, distance compounds risk. A missed appointment, a fall, or a short hospital stay can quickly expose how thin a support network may be. Long drives for medical care and limited in-home services raise the stakes.

Experts say the tipping point often comes around age 80, when health events become more frequent and independence can change quickly.

The question for Wyoming is not whether residents will continue aging alone. They will.

The question is whether families, communities and policymakers will treat this as a private matter — or a public one.

Encouraging residents to formalize healthcare proxies and powers of attorney is a start. Expanding access to in-home support, transportation and rural healthcare is another. Workforce development in healthcare is no longer optional; it is foundational.

Wyoming is also becoming more diverse, with minority populations growing nearly 9 percent since 2020. Demographic change is not one-dimensional. But the dominant story is clear: the state is aging, and fast.

Aging alone does not have to mean aging unsupported. But support systems rarely build themselves. The longer this conversation is postponed, the fewer options families may have when crisis arrives.

Casper Honors MLK Day With A Powerful Day Of Service at First Methodist Church 💛 January 19, 2026 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore