Snow To Usher Out Casper’s Beautiful Weather Just In Time For The Weekend

Casperites who have gotten away from their jobs this week to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend are a lucky bunch.

As for those of us who have to wait for the weekend to get outside — not so much.

While highs are expected to get into the upper 60s to mid-70s to round out the week, dreary spring weather is in store for Casper over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Riverton forecasts a 60% chance of rain beginning Friday afternoon. Heading into the night and early Saturday morning, rain is expected to turn to snow.

According to the weather service, highs will only reach 34 on Saturday. Winds are expected to be between 20 and 26 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph possible.

And 3 to 5 inches of snow is also expected.

On Sunday, highs are expected to reach 45. The winds won't be severe with 11 to 14 mph forecast. Gusts could reach 21 mph.

The good news is that sunny weather is expected to return by Monday. Highs in the mid-60s are expected as next week progresses.