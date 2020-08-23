Smoke Temporarily Closes Road to Old Faithful in Yellowstone

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is closed temporarily due to smoke from the lightning-caused Lone Star Fire, according to a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

Visitors can only access Old Faithful from the north.

Additional backcountry campsite and trail closures around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser also are in effect. Visit the Backcountry Situation Report for details.

The wildfire was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday about three miles south of Old Faithful, was estimated at 300 acres and was not burning towards Old Faithful at the time.

Currently, staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction.

Additional resources will arrive Monday to assist with the fire.

Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park this past week and fire danger is very high.

Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.

For up-to-date road information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

