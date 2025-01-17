PHOTOS: If You’re Traveling in Wyoming today, Expect Hazardous Conditions
Starting now and lasting through the weekend, Wyoming road will have all the hazards: black ice, wind, blowing snow, and poor visibility.
Most of the state will experience impacts and WYDOT urges drivers to use extra caution.
Several parts of the state will see major, dangerous impacts.
"Use extreme caution, delay travel or consider alternate route. If travel is necessary, slow down and allow extra time," states the agency.
You can visit wyoroad.info for current road conditions or call 511.
Here is a look at some of the hihgway cameras from WYOT.
WYDOT Cameras, Wide-Spread Winter Storm
17 January 2025, Hazardous Road Conditions Across the State
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media