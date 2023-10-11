Wyoming Site Makes Top 10 Most Visited World Wonders in the U.S. List

A travel app called Visited just published a list of the top 10 most visited World Wonders in the United States. The list is based on 1.9 million users of the app who are frequent travelers.

They claim the top 10 most visited World Wonders in the U.S. include:

The Empire State Building (New York) The Golden Gate Bridge (California) The Grand Canyon (Arizona) Hoover Dam (Nevada/Arizona) Yosemite National Park (California) The Everglades National Park (Florida) Death Valley (California) Redwood National Park (California) Old Faithful (Wyoming) Mount Rushmore (South Dakota)

People from around the world have journeyed to Yellowstone National Park to see Old Faithful. She's one of nearly 500 geyers in the park and one of six that erupts predictably. (Hence the name) Old Faithful goes off about once every half hour.

During eruptions, the water from Old Faithful can shoot up more than 180 feet high. Temperature and pressure measurements indicate that during the first 20 or 30 seconds of an eruption, steam and boiling water shoot through the narrowest part of Old Faithful's vent at the speed of sound.

The geyser sits over a giant pool of magma, containing enough magma to fill the Grand Canyon 11 times.

According to a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, this most-famous geyser was first documented in 1870 during the Washburn-Doane-Langford expedition.

Lanford noted:

“It spouted at regular intervals nine times during our stay, the columns of boiling water being thrown from ninety to one hundred and twenty-five feet at each discharge, which lasted from fifteen to twenty minutes. We gave it the name of "Old Faithful.”

