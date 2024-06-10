Small Fire at the Dollar General in Casper on Sunday Extinguished by Store Employee

UPDATE: The store is not currently open and there is no ETA for opening yet.

Shortly before noon yesterday a drink cooler caught fire at the Dollar General on CY Avenue in Casper.

Casper-EMS Department firefighters wrote in a statement that an employee at the store successfully put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters assisted with ventilating smoke from the store.

Casper Fire-EMS responded with two units and the on-duty Battalion Chief. An investigator with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the cause.

The store employee was evaluated by medical personnel on scene - and declined further treatment or transport. No other injuries were reported.