Sheriff reports fatal crash on Washakie County highway

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash on Highway 20 that killed a Washakie County resident on Wednesday, according to a release by Washakie County Sheriff Austin T. Brookwell.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at the 151-mile marker on Highway 20 around 3:38 p.m. on October 16. The sheriff’s office, the Worland Fire Department, Cody Regional Health, and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

“The vehicle had one occupant, and tragically, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene when first responders arrived,” Brookwell said.

“The family has been notified, and our deepest sympathies go out to them during this incredibly difficult time,” Brookwell said. “We are grateful to our local partners for their swift response. As always, please be safe.”