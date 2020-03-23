The Natrona County Sheriff's Office says a man was unsuccessful in an escape attempt from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Saturday night.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney said 30-year-old Bryson Brown, a federal inmate, attempted to escape from the facility at roughly 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

Courtney said two CRC staff caught Brown during the attempt and were able to hold him until sheriff's deputies arrived. Brown allegedly assaulted the staff.

Brown was taken to the Natrona County Detention Center. His charges are pending review from the Natrona County District Attorney's Office.