Sheriff: At Least 2 Killed in Plane Collision at Idaho Lake

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho say two bodies have been recovered and as many as six other people are missing after two small planes collided over Lake Coeur d’Alene.

A Kootenai County Sheriff’s statement says witnesses described seeing the planes collide and then crash into the lake near Powderhorn Bay.

Lt. Ryan Higgins says two bodies had been recovered, and they don't believe there are any survivors.

The victims have not been identified.

Investigators are checking initial reports that there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes.