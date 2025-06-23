Wyoming Highway Patrol: High Speed Chase Sees Speeds Over 130 MPH, Ends with TVI

A dangerous, high-speed chase in Riverton ended when troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol conducted a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) near mile marker 124 on WY 789, causing the suspect vehicle to crash and come to a stop.

The crash happened on June 20th when a pursuit with a reckless driver began. According to Highway Patrol, the driver passed the troopers in Riverton going north on Federal Boulevard at about 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

The driver continued to head out of town. During the chase, the suspect vehicle reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic, forcing other cars into the ditch. During the chase, speeds surpassed 130 miles per hour.

WHP conducted the TVI shortly after. The suspect's vehicle left the road to the right, rolling several times before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The unrestrained driver, a 22-year-old male from Riverton, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, he was arrested for numerous charges, including driving under the influence and felony eluding.

WHP is telling the public to reach out via Messenger (on their Facebook page) if you were one of the vehicles forced off the road during the incident.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Wyoming Highway Patrol loading...

Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media