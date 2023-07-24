By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — Wildlife workers searching for a grizzly bear that killed a woman along a forest trail near Yellowstone National Park are setting bear traps for a third night in hopes of catching the bruin.

Officials on Monday identified Amie Adamson, 48, of Derby, Kansas, as the victim of Saturday’s attack along the Montana-Idaho border.

They say Adamson was hiking or running alone when she was fatally mauled.

Rangers issued an emergency closure for areas of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The closure did not include Yellowstone National Park.

Since 2010, grizzlies in the Yellowstone region have killed at least nine people, but attacks remain rare.

