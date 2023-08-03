VICTOR, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials say a black bear that was with a cub attacked a man as he opened his garage door in southeastern Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game officials say the attack happened Monday at the man’s home near Victor.

Officials say the injured man then called wildlife officials.

Officials say wildlife officers found the female bear and its cub nearby and killed them in the interest of public safety.

Both black bears and grizzly bears live in Idaho.

But officials say attacks on people are uncommon.

Victor is west of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

