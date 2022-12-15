Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures

(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska.

"Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)

Current closures within the Casper region:

I-25 closed Wheatland to Cheyenne both directions.

Southbound rolling closure from Douglas to Wheatland. No SB traffic. Closure at affected agency and municipality request.

WYO 313 Chugwater to U.S. 85.

WYO 270.

WYO 387 Midwest to Wright.

U.S. 18/20 Orin Jct. to Nebraska border.

U.S. 85 Lingle to Mule Creek Jct.

