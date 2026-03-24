Highland Cemetery officials are asking visitors to remove all decorations placed in front of or behind headstones ahead of the annual spring clean-up. Beginning April 6, cemetery staff will begin mowing operations, and any decorations not secured to headstones will be cleared and discarded.

“Decorations in vases or attached to the headstone may remain, as well as shepherd hooks placed on each side of the headstones,” said Highland Cemetery Supervisor Dan Kittinger. “We are committed to keeping the cemetery grounds well maintained, and we thank all visitors for helping us with this effort.”

Kittinger added that the cemetery’s decoration policy is designed to ensure uniform beauty across the grounds and to make maintenance easier. Visitors can find a copy of the policy and additional information at the cemetery office at 1860 E. 12th St. or online at casperwy.gov.

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