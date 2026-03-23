Sandpiper Fire Serves as a Warning for Dry Season Ahead

The Natrona County Fire District says the Sandpiper Fire is now contained, but officials are warning residents that March marks the start of what could be a long, dry, and intense fire season.

Aircraft mapping puts the fire at roughly 4,500 acres, with ground crews confirming those numbers. Fire units remain on patrol, keeping an eye on interior pockets that may continue to smolder, producing occasional smoke.

Crews from Natrona County Road & Bridge helped build containment lines, and the entire Natrona County portion of the fire is now secured. In Converse County, firefighters continue working, though no smoke has been reported there.

So far, there are no injuries and no structures lost, but officials urge vigilance. With Red Flag Warnings in effect and dry conditions expected to continue, residents are reminded to be cautious as fire season gets underway.

Farley’s Import Car Care Destroyed in Casper Fire Jan. 28, 2026. Photos show the full devastation after a fire destroyed Farley’s Import Car Care on E. Yellowstone Highway Friday morning. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore