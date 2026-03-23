Sandpiper Fire Serves as a Warning for Dry Season Ahead

Sandpiper Fire Serves as a Warning for Dry Season Ahead

Untitled design - 1

The Natrona County Fire District says the Sandpiper Fire is now contained, but officials are warning residents that March marks the start of what could be a long, dry, and intense fire season.

Aircraft mapping puts the fire at roughly 4,500 acres, with ground crews confirming those numbers. Fire units remain on patrol, keeping an eye on interior pockets that may continue to smolder, producing occasional smoke.

Crews from Natrona County Road & Bridge helped build containment lines, and the entire Natrona County portion of the fire is now secured. In Converse County, firefighters continue working, though no smoke has been reported there.

So far, there are no injuries and no structures lost, but officials urge vigilance. With Red Flag Warnings in effect and dry conditions expected to continue, residents are reminded to be cautious as fire season gets underway.

Farley’s Import Car Care Destroyed in Casper Fire

Jan. 28, 2026. Photos show the full devastation after a fire destroyed Farley’s Import Car Care on E. Yellowstone Highway Friday morning.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore

Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season

“When fire season begins, seeing our aircraft on the flight line means we’re ready to assist wherever needed,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Valine of the Cowboy Guard.


Airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard teamed up with the California Air National Guard for MAFFS training in Arizona!

This crucial exercise ensures our crews stay sharp in aerial firefighting, ready to support the U.S. Forest Service when wildfires strike. From low-altitude drops to operating at max weight in tough terrain, this training pushes our aircrews to the limit.

Fort Huachuca, AZ | Feb. 13-15, 2025

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio