Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/23/26 — 03/24/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Raegan Moore, 26, Criminal Warrant
Luis Soto-Valenzuela, 36, Immigration Hold
Juan Silva-Zapata, 29, Immigration Hold
Guadalupe Perez-Cervantes, 33, Immigration Hold
Marvin Bonilla-Chicas, 27, Immigration Hold
Saul Bustamante-Alvarado, 35, Immigration Hold
Senia Avila-Morales, 29, Immigration Hold
Jorge Moreno-Ramirez, 26, Immigration Hold
Dakota Gaughran, 33, Hold for probation and parole
Christopher Duarte-Gonzales, 27, Immigration Hold
Sara Leuenberger Morency, 40, Fail to Appear
Matthew Mitchell, 49, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, LEAVE SCENE OF ACCIDENT: DAMAGE TO ATTEN
Shane Schroefel, 36, Fail to Comply
Jonathan Jelsma, 39, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Isaiah Montiano Like, 27, Hold for probation and parole
Mary Cleary, 47, Assault, Prowler
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