This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Raegan Moore, 26, Criminal Warrant

Luis Soto-Valenzuela, 36, Immigration Hold

Juan Silva-Zapata, 29, Immigration Hold

Guadalupe Perez-Cervantes, 33, Immigration Hold

Marvin Bonilla-Chicas, 27, Immigration Hold

Saul Bustamante-Alvarado, 35, Immigration Hold

Senia Avila-Morales, 29, Immigration Hold

Jorge Moreno-Ramirez, 26, Immigration Hold

Dakota Gaughran, 33, Hold for probation and parole

Christopher Duarte-Gonzales, 27, Immigration Hold

Sara Leuenberger Morency, 40, Fail to Appear

Matthew Mitchell, 49, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, LEAVE SCENE OF ACCIDENT: DAMAGE TO ATTEN

Shane Schroefel, 36, Fail to Comply

Jonathan Jelsma, 39, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Isaiah Montiano Like, 27, Hold for probation and parole

Mary Cleary, 47, Assault, Prowler

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