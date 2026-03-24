Two Mexican nationals were sentenced in federal court in Cheyenne this month after authorities determined they had returned to the United States illegally following prior deportations — cases that reflect a steady stream of immigration prosecutions moving through Wyoming’s federal courts.

Victor Juan Escobar-Figueroa, 38, was sentenced to time served plus up to 10 additional days to allow for deportation after pleading guilty to illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien. The sentence was imposed March 16 by Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne.

According to court documents, the case began Dec. 4, 2025, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Burns. During the stop, troopers suspected Escobar-Figueroa was in the country illegally and contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A database search showed he was a citizen of Mexico who had been formally removed from the United States in May 2012 and had not received permission to return.

Second case tied to earlier DUI arrest

In a separate case, Isaias Hernandez-Zamora, 42, of Tlaxcala, Mexico, was sentenced March 17 to time served for illegal re-entry. He was immediately taken into ICE custody for deportation and placed on one year of supervised release with the condition that he not return illegally.

Court records show Hernandez-Zamora was originally arrested Nov. 18, 2022, by the Teton County Sheriff's Office for driving while under the influence. He was released at the time, but immigration officials later determined he had previously been deported in November 2007.

Authorities said he remained at large until a federal complaint was filed in June 2024, leading to his eventual arrest.

A common charge in Wyoming federal courts

Illegal re-entry cases like these are among the most routine immigration-related prosecutions in Wyoming, often stemming from traffic stops, DUI arrests, or other local law enforcement encounters that trigger federal immigration checks.

Federal records show multiple similar cases each year in the state. In one example, a Mexican national arrested in Carbon County for traffic violations was later sentenced to time served and deportation after ICE determined he had previously been removed from the country.

In other cases, sentences can be significantly longer — particularly when defendants have prior criminal convictions. A man with a previous drug distribution conviction in Wyoming was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in 2025 for illegal re-entry.

Part of a broader enforcement trend

These Wyoming cases are unfolding amid a wider increase in immigration enforcement nationwide. Federal data and reporting show immigration arrests have risen sharply in recent years as federal authorities expanded enforcement priorities.

The Denver field office of ICE — which covers Wyoming — has also seen increased coordination with local law enforcement agencies, particularly through jail notifications and traffic stops. Many illegal re-entry cases begin when fingerprints taken during an arrest are matched to federal immigration databases.

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