The Casper College men’s basketball program has found its next leader, and he’s coming home. Ty Larson, a Douglas native with coaching experience at the highest levels of college basketball, has been named the new head coach of the Thunderbirds. He will officially take over the program April 6, replacing interim head coach Deion Anderson, who stepped in after former coach Tom Parks resigned last spring.

Athletic Director Cam Olson said the selection followed a nationwide search that drew significant interest. “Following a national search, the review of more than 170 applications, and an intensive interview process, we are proud to welcome Coach Larson as the next leader of our program,” Olson said. “Coach Larson brings the leadership, vision, and commitment to student-athlete success that make him an outstanding fit for Casper College, our community, and Thunderbird Athletics.”

Larson arrives in Casper after two seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program, where he served as special adviser to head coach Bobby Hurley. In that role, he functioned similarly to a full-time assistant coach at the Division I level. During the 2024–25 season, Arizona State integrated 14 new players and reached the championship game of the Southwest Maui Invitational, while posting wins over nationally recognized programs such as the Texas Longhorns men's basketball, Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball, and Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball.

Before Arizona State, Larson worked on staff with the Texas Longhorns under head coaches Chris Beard and Rodney Terry, helping guide the team to a 72–34 record over three seasons, including an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and a Big 12 Conference tournament championship.

Casper College has long been considered one of the premier junior college basketball programs in Wyoming and the surrounding region, regularly competing in the Region IX conference and producing players who advance to four-year universities. Larson acknowledged that tradition in his first public comments following the announcement. “Casper College has long been the flagship program in the state of Wyoming and is well-respected in junior college basketball nationally,” Larson said. “The chance to come back home and lead a program of this caliber is something I take great pride in.”

His hiring also signals a continued emphasis on recruiting, an area where his background stands out. Coaches with recent experience in major Division I programs often bring recruiting connections and familiarity with national talent pipelines, something smaller programs rely on to remain competitive. Larson’s return to the state carries local significance. A native of Douglas, he was an all-state athlete in both basketball and football at Douglas High School before continuing his playing career at the Eastern Wyoming College from 2017 to 2019, where he served as team captain.

That Wyoming upbringing, combined with experience inside nationally competitive programs, is a combination college leaders hope will resonate with players and the community alike. “I am excited about the opportunity to bring what I have learned at the highest levels of college basketball back home,” Larson said. “I want to represent Casper College the right way and continue competing for championships while running a program that the community and college can be proud of.”

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