The Wyoming Department of Corrections has teamed up with the Department of War (DoW) SkillBridge Program, offering service members a fast-track ticket from military life to a career behind bars.

The SkillBridge Program, already a national platform for bridging military service to civilian employment, allows eligible service members to spend the final 180 days of their military tenure in a civilian role—without losing pay or benefits. Wyoming’s WDOC is now one of the program’s newest partners, promising hands-on correctional training: de-escalation, facility security, and correctional law. Complete the program, and veterans emerge not only as certified Wyoming Peace Officers but also as full-time state employees.

For WDOC, this is more than a recruitment tool—it’s a strategic lifeline. Director Daniel Shannon framed it plainly: “Service members already possess the leadership, discipline, and sense of duty that define strong correctional professionals. This partnership allows the WDOC to connect those values directly to our mission of protecting Wyoming communities.”

It’s a tidy argument, but beneath that lies a complex question: what does it mean to funnel highly trained combat veterans into correctional institutions?

Some argue that the move is a win-win. The United States has over 200,000 service members transitioning out of active duty annually, many of whom struggle to translate battlefield skills into civilian employment. For veterans, a career in corrections offers structure, purpose, and benefits familiar to military life. For WDOC, veterans bring leadership, crisis management, and the ability to maintain order under pressure—qualities that are increasingly scarce in American correctional systems plagued by staffing shortages and rising inmate violence.

There are certainly questions about how well military skills translate to a corrections environment. From a broader perspective, some observers raise concerns about whether bringing veterans into corrections could shift the culture toward a more militarized model.

Wyoming’s move is emblematic of a larger national trend: as law enforcement and correctional agencies across the country struggle to recruit, veteran talent is increasingly seen as a solution. Whether it’s a blueprint for efficiency or a potential powder keg of culture clash remains to be seen.

For service members considering this path, the WDOC SkillBridge program is pitched as more than a job—it’s a continuation of service, a way to keep making a difference while adjusting to civilian life. And for Wyoming’s corrections system, it’s having faith that discipline, loyalty, and the promise skills honed for war can protect rather than punish.

Time will tell whether this marriage of military precision and correctional authority is a masterstroke—or a misstep. Either way, it’s a fascinating snapshot of how America reimagines service and security in the 21st century.

7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons Items that can pose a risk to the prison environment or threaten the security of the facility. This can include illegal items that can cause harm (e.g., drugs and weapons) or items that are prohibited within the secure area of the facility (e.g., cell phones). Individuals convicted in the federal system of providing or possessing contraband in prison are punished accordingly.

Source: United States Sentencing Commission, Special Edition: Quick Facts.

See more at www.ussc.gov. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM