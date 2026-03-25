Powder Trail: How a Phoenix-to-Jackson Cocaine Pipeline Finally Collapsed After Three Years

Jackson sells itself on clean air, elk antlers, and ski-town serenity. But behind the curated Western charm, investigators say a steady stream of cocaine was moving north along the highways—pounds at a time—hidden in plain sight.

Now, the final chapter of that operation has landed in federal court.

Jose Junior Ramos, a 32-year-old from Idaho Falls, was sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison after investigators say he helped move cocaine from Phoenix into Wyoming and eastern Idaho. The March sentencing in Cheyenne closes a three-year investigation that authorities describe as a coordinated, multi-state pipeline feeding drugs into rural communities not typically associated with cartel-style trafficking.

According to court records, the investigation began in November 2023, when agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Southwest Enforcement Team started tracking what they suspected was an organized distribution network operating in and around Jackson.

What they found wasn’t a small-time hustle. It was logistics.

Shipments allegedly moved north from Arizona, crossing state lines into Lincoln and Teton counties in Wyoming and neighboring counties in Idaho. Investigators say the operation ultimately trafficked just under 10 kilograms—about 22 pounds—of cocaine.

That’s wholesale weight. Not party bags. Not weekend supply. Enough to ripple through communities for months.

The Traffic Stop That Broke It Open

The case cracked in April 2025 on a stretch of highway—routine on paper, pivotal in hindsight.

Agents stopped Ramos as he returned from Phoenix. Inside the vehicle, they found three kilograms of cocaine, tightly packaged and ready for distribution. A subsequent search of his residence uncovered more than a dozen firearms and stacks of cash—tools of the trade in a business where trust is scarce and consequences are permanent.

Federal prosecutors say that moment turned suspicion into certainty.

Ramos later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and three counts of distribution. His sentence: 95 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

He was the fifth and final defendant convicted in the case.

A Cast of Couriers and Connectors

The network stretched across borders—geographic and international. The defendants tied to the conspiracy came from Idaho, Mexico, and Jamaica, reflecting a pattern law enforcement increasingly sees even in sparsely populated states: decentralized crews linked by supply chains rather than territory.

Among those sentenced:

Saul Andrew Garcia, 26, received 120 months in federal prison.

Cesar Antancio Torres-Cazares, 36, was sentenced to 24 months and will be deported after serving his time.

Marlon Forrest, 29, received 80 months for aiding distribution.

Oneil Anthony Findley was sentenced to 68 months for attempted possession and conspiracy charges.

Each played a role in what investigators describe as a regional supply network—less cinematic than cartel shootouts, but far more common.

Wyoming Isn’t Immune Anymore

For years, the mythology held that rural states were buffer zones—places drugs passed through, not destinations. That narrative is fading.

Federal officials framed the case as part of a broader national strategy to dismantle trafficking networks before they scale into something larger. The investigation involved a stack of agencies: state narcotics officers, federal drug agents, postal inspectors, and local deputies working the same puzzle from different angles.

Their message is blunt.

“If you are a bad actor poisoning our kids and weakening our communities—don’t even get on our roads,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith said in a statement. “Because we are coming for you and we are going to lock you up.”

The Quiet Reality

The case is closed. The sentences are handed down. The evidence is logged and boxed.

But the highways remain.

Interstates still connect Phoenix to the Mountain West. Rural towns still sit along those routes. And as investigators across the region will tell you privately, the end of one trafficking ring rarely means the end of the market—it just creates a vacancy.

In the drug economy, demand doesn’t disappear.

It waits for the next driver.

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