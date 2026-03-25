Natrona County Arrest Log (03/24/26 — 03/25/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Isaiah Montiano Like, 27, Hold for probation and parole

Michal Lindberg, 31, Criminal Warrant

Aiden Runyan, 22, Fail to Appear, fail to comply

Houston Headley, 37, Fail to Comply

Ernest Drake, 35, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Oswaldo Moreno-Pina, 39, Immigration Hold

Terisa Trujillo, 45, Hold for probation and parole

Donald Smith, 62, Fail to Comply

Cydnie Collier, 26, Hold for probation and parole

Alexander Ford, 21, Hold for probation and parole

Christy Webster, 56, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 4TH + OFF W/IN 1, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF,

SIGNAL REQD 100 FT BEFORE TURN

Bryson Manthei, 29, District Court Bench Warrant

Matthew Warren, 34, Burglary; Building, Prop Destruction: $1000 or more

Ontonio Richardson, 29, Fail to comply

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