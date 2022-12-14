PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service.
That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975.
The mountain got over 19".
Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything.
Sugar Coated Downtown Casper
