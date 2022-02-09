Several Pets Die In Casper House Fire

Several pets died in a house fire in Casper early Wednesday morning.

According to Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 900 block of North Washington Street at 12:15 a.m. They arrived to a residence that was well-involved with large amounts of fire and smoke coming from three sides of the residence.

When firefighters went into the home, they found and quickly removed several pets.

"Despite heroic efforts to revive the pets, all pets located succumbed to the blaze," the department said in a news release.

No injuries to residents or first-responders were reported in relation to the incident.

Casper Fire-EMS took the incident as an opportunity to remind the public that working smoke alarms save lives.

"Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common living areas and in sleeping areas," the department says. "Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order. If you have older smoke detectors, change the batteries twice yearly. Newer smoke detectors come with batteries that may last up to 10 years without replacement."