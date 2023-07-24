Yellowstone National Park Confirms First 2023 Wildland Fire

A visitor observed the first confirmed wildland fire this year in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, according to a press release from the park

The 0.1-acre lightning-ignited fire was located between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the northern part of the park.

Hellroaring Mountain. Yellowstone National Park. Hellroaring Mountain. Yellowstone National Park. loading...

Four smokejumpers based in West Yellowstone, Montana, suppressed the fire and declared it out.

The Park has declared the fire danger is now high.

Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park nor are any fire restrictions in place in the Park.

However, campfires are permitted only within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning.

Soak, stir, feel, repeat

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone here.

