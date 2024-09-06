September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Suicide can be prevented.

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Unfortunately, our region continues to experience an increase in the number of individuals who need support and care. A recent study shows the majority of adults (94%) believe that suicide can be prevented, at least some of the time, and 96% of adults in the U.S. would take action if someone close to them was thinking about suicide.

There is hope. We are listening.

As a behavioral healthcare provider here in Wyoming, our team at Wyoming Behavioral Institute is dedicated to #BeThere in a manner that promotes connectedness. Culturally relevant services, evidence-based treatments and support are available.

It is imperative that we equip our community with hope, resilience and the tools to feel empowered.

People needing help can contact:

988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that provides 24/7 confidential support. Text, chat or call today. Trained crisis counselors are ready to serve.

The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans; call 988, press 1.

Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, at 1-866-488-7386.

You can help save a life.

Sincerely,

Mike Phillips

CEO

Wyoming Behavioral Institute

