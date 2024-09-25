Senator Barrasso Slams Kamala Harris for ‘Worst Immigration Crisis in American History’

Yesterday Wyoming Senator John Barrasso spoke on the Senate floor slamming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for "the worst illegal immigration crisis in American history."

“The crisis, the chaos, the crime, they are all a direct result of the terrible policies by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden" stated Barrasso.

The senator pointed to Aurora, Colorado, which is just south of Wyoming, which he asserts has been ovrrun and overwhelmed by a flood of illegal immigrants.

"This is a city where members of violent Venezuelan gangs have turned apartment complexes into hellholes" said Barrasso.

“That’s exactly what they’ve done. One resident said it’s been a ‘nightmare.’

Law enforcement officials in Laramie County say the number of illegal immigrants in their jails has more than doubled.

“One of those jailed illegal immigrants is a suspected member of that violent Venezuelan gang that took over the apartment complex in Colorado. A gang that has been described as ‘MS-13 on steroids.’

“Make no mistake, Vice President Harris is complicit in all of this border disaster.

Barrasso is calling out Harris for saying she wants to "secure the border."

“For the past four years, Kamala Harris has been the second most powerful person in the world, and she was appointed by the President to be the Border Czar. He said she knew how, he had full confidence in her, she knew how to handle the problem. Well, as the Border Czar, she has the power to secure the southern border and has that power still today – not doing it.

“So, let me ask again, why hasn’t it been done?

