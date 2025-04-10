Select entrances and roads to Yellowstone National Park open to the public on April 18

YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials have announced that, beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 18, select roads and entrances to the park will be open for the summer season.

That’s according to a release from the park, which states that the entrances will be open, weather permitting, as part of the park’s annual spring opening.

According to the release, the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana, will be open on April 18.

Both entrances offer access to the following destinations:

Mammoth Hot Springs

Lamar Valley

Norris Geyser Basin

Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone

Old Faithful

Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana

The release notes that additional roads within the park will open throughout the month of May, weather permitting. Specific routes and directions can be found here.

The release also states that, on April 19, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.

The release also included various tips on how to plan ahead for a trip to the park, including:

Checking the park’s Current Conditions before arrival.

Bringing appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions. Many trails and boardwalks are still snow-covered this time of year.

Anticipating possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice, so have flexible travel plans.

Anticipating potential delays of up to 30 minutes due to road improvement projects.

Staying informed about up-to-date road conditions and delays in Yellowstone:

Visiting Park Roads. Calling (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. Receiving Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Expecting limited services in spring and coming prepared. Visit Operating Dates for area-specific information.

Reducing wait times at park entrances by purchasing a pass online ahead of time.

For additional details, visiting the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or downloading the National Park Service App.

The park also included tips on how to stay safe in the park:

Use caution when driving and watch for ice, snow and gravel on road surfaces.

Bison, elk, bears and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors. Roadside snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the roads. Do not crowd, harass or push wildlife. Be mindful as wildlife endure this difficult time of the year.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife. It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.

Protect yourself and bears. Stay alert, carry bear spray and know how to use it.