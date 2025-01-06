Secretary Gray certifies property tax limit initiative for 2026 general election

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In less than two years, Wyomingites will have the opportunity to vote on limiting property taxes during the midterm election cycle.

On Thursday, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray certified an initiative to appear on the 2026 general election ballot. The “People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Property Exemption” would be Wyoming’s first new initiative in 30 years if it were to pass.

According to Wyoming law, the people may propose and enact laws via an initiative. The initiative was proposed to Gray’s office prior to the 2024 general election and was verified with a total of 30,251 valid signatures.

“This is an historic moment for our state,” Gray said in a news release. “The people’s right to propose and enact laws by initiative to address fundamental issues, such as property tax limits, is pivotal to our state. I look forward to putting forward to the People of Wyoming the choice of property tax limits in the upcoming election.”

The certification can be viewed below. Click here to view the letter to the Committee of Applicants outlining the results of the Secretary of State’s Office’s review and processing of the initiative.

