Search Warrant Yields 40 Malnourished Animals in Natrona County

While serving a search warrant, Metro Animal Protective Services confiscated roughly 40 malnourished animals Thursday, mostly dogs with a handful of rabbits at a Natrona County residence.

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said the situation is to a point similar to a separate incident to another incident in July. However, there are some significant differences.

However, this situation happened outside of Casper city limits, Ladd said, but Metro Animal Protective Services personnel are Casper Police Department employees.

Once the partnering agencies wrap up their investigation, more information will be released.

The Metro Animal Shelter said on Facebook that they are currently processing the animals. It is unknown when they will be made available for adoption, but that should happen following evaluation by a veterinarian

"We experienced a similar situation in July of 2019 and the response from the public was incredible," the shelter wrote.

A previous version of this story misquoted Casper PD Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd as saying this incident is similar to a July incident in Casper. We have updated the story and regret the error.

