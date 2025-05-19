Scholarship Renamed To Honor Casper’s Own Muriel McNeely

The American Association of University Women Casper Branch Scholarship has been renamed by AAUW members to honor longtime member Muriel McNeely, who died Feb. 19, 2025.

“We would like to designate the AAUW Scholarship at Casper College as the ‘Muriel McNeely AAUW Scholarship’ to honor our friend who passed away. A lifelong resident of Casper, a retired elementary school teacher, and a 50-year member of AAUW, she was instrumental in establishing the AAUW Scholarship at Casper College with AAUW’s share of the proceeds from the sale of the Casper Clubhouse,” said Elaine Hough, past president of Casper AAUW. According to Hough, McNeely was involved with the selection of scholarship recipients for many years. “Her AAUW friends would like to donate to the scholarship in her memory,” noted Hough.

The endowed fund is open to any nontraditional female applicant who has completed 24 hours toward a two-year degree at Casper College. No specific major or area of study is required, but applicants must be enrolled in at least six credit hours and maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.0. The scholarship will be awarded upon the basis of academic standing and financial need, and the recipient may reapply and receive up to two years of aid based upon eligibility and achievement.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go here.

Muriel Lorraine McNeely Obituary:

Muriel was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 7th, 1930 to Agnes Richardson and Art Kosanke. She moved with her family to Casper that year and attended Willard Elementary, Stevenson Junior High and Natrona County High School. She graduated from NCHS in 1948 as Valedictorian. She was a part of the Debate team, the Latin Club, the National Honor Society and the 1947 Girl's State (a government and politics leadership program).

Muriel received a scholarship to attend the University of Nebraska in 1948. She spent one year there then returned to Casper in 1949 to marry her sweetheart Frank G. McNeely on July 15th, 1949. She gave birth to three children before returning to college to earn her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Wyoming in 1960graduating Summa Cum Laude.

Muriel taught 4th grade at Pineview Elementary School from 1964-1986. She made learning, especially Wyoming History, come alive for her students.

She was actively involved in AAUW, serving as the foundation and scholarship chair. Her important work helped fund a grant to support women's advancement throughout the state.

Muriel also served her Casper Community as a Girl Scout Leader, a Casper College Speech & Debate judge and a member of the Democratic Women's Forum and Izaak Walton League.

She became a Master Gardener, as evidenced by the gorgeous backyard gardens she and her husband Frank produced every year. Many in the community enjoyed sharing Muriel's passion for gardening.

In her later years, Muriel continued to support the Casper community, through the yearly bird counting sessions with other Audubon Society members, driving for Meals on Wheels, and volunteering at Interfaith of Natrona County. Muriel also served as treasurer for the Wyoming Council of the Blind (WyCB) as she dealt with her own visual impairment due to Macular Degeneration.

In 2022, after the death of her beloved husband, Muriel at 92 relocated to San Jose, California. In her final years, she continued to love and support her growing family, was an active member of her senior community, an avid reader, a skilled bridge player, and a spirited competitor in a family game of "hearts."

Through her years of teaching and service, Muriel, along with her husband Frank, had an amazing ability to touch individual lives and provide a positive influence on the lives of their family and the Casper Community.