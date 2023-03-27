Scattered Snow Showers in Central Wyoming Today and Tomorrow
The National Weather Service has announced a hazardous weather outlook for central Wyoming today and tomorrow.
There's a 30% chance of snow in Casper today, with a moderate south-west wind.
The first half of the week is cloudy with daytime highs ranging from 30 to 50 degrees.
2023 Jackalope Jump Benefitting Special Olympics Wyoming
It was a sight to behold at the Casper Family Aquatic Center on Friday night, as hundreds of people gathered to support Special Olympics Wyoming at the 2023 Jackalope Jump event.
Skier Films Himself Getting Caught in Avalanche in Jackson Hole
Skier Owen Leeper actually filmed himself getting caught in an avalanche in the Grand Tetons, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.