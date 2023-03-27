Scattered Snow Showers in Central Wyoming Today and Tomorrow

The National Weather Service has announced a hazardous weather outlook for central Wyoming today and tomorrow.

There's a 30% chance of snow in Casper today, with a moderate south-west wind.

The first half of the week is cloudy with daytime highs ranging from 30 to 50 degrees.

