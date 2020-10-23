Rock Springs Man Arrested for the Shooting Death of His Wife

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office on Friday arrested and charged a Rock Springs man for the shooting death of his wife earlier this year, according to a news release.

A bench warrant was issued for Jason Lee Fletcher, 45, on Friday morning and sheriff's deputies took him into custody without incident in the afternoon.

On June 29, 46-year-old Lena Lynn Fletcher of Rock Springs was shot to death in her home in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive in the unincorporated neighborhood of Clearview Acres west of Rock Springs.

When deputies arrived, they saw Jason Fletcher straddled over the top of his wife's body holding a towel over a gunshot wound to her neck.

Lena Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason Fletcher initially claimed that she either accidentally or purposely shot herself with a loaded revolver after a night of heavy drinking. A forensic pathologist later ruled Lena's death a homicide.

During the months-long investigation, sheriff's detectives uncovered forensic and ballistic evidence contrary to Jason Fletcher's claim that Lena's fatal injuries were the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fletcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter, which in Wyoming is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years. He remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with law.